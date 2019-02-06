MBIII Continues Scorching Play in Win over Spurs

Marvin Bagley III did that last night.

In case you haven’t seen — how could you not? — No. 35 finished what could be the Dunk of the Season.

Running the break, Yogi Ferrell finds Bagley with a pass just below the rim, but as we know, nothing is out of range for the former Blue Devils star.

The jam finished No. 1 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 List, and deservedly so. The finish brought Golden 1 Center to its feet, something Sactown is getting used to on a nightly basis.

In addition to the slam, MBIII finished with a career-high scoring mark, dropping 24 points to go along with 12 rebounds and four assists.

“I’m a whole new person,” said MBIII. “Coming in, I was moving fast and anxious to do stuff…I’m a totally different person.”

“I love this environment,” No. 35 proclaimed. “I love Sacramento. I love that we’re getting these wins.”

Catch Bags and the Kings on Wednesday as they host James Harden and the Houston Rockets.