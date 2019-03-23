MBIII Continues Scorching Play Since Return

Is it possible the No. 2 overall pick has added more to his game throughout the course of the season?

No, it's not.

"I've had it," Bagley said after the win over Dallas. "It was just a matter of time before I was able to show it."

It's the quiet confidence from the rookie that has helped fuel his play since his return from injury.

"I've had confidence from the jump. They just weren't falling. I've never lost confidence in my shot."

No. 35 finished Thursday's victory with 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks - his third straight game of 20 or more points.

As a result, the Duke product has put up some eye-popping numbers in the month of March.



Watching Marvin Bagley, especially the last 10 or so games, it’s only a matter of time until he’s putting up 20 and 10 every night. No one works harder than him on every possession. — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) March 22, 2019

"(Marvin) Bagley is terrific," Dallas coach Rick Carlisle. "He's much improved. Shooting the three consistently, so he's a big problem."

Bagley is putting together his best month as a professional, averaging 20 points and 7.6 rebounds on 62 percent shooting in 23.6 minutes.

You can catch the soaring rookie in action on Saturday against the Phoenix Suns.