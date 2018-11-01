MBIII, Coach Joerger Visit NBA TV

As they get set to face the Hawks on Thursday, No. 35 and coach spent time behind the cameras.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Nov 01, 2018

Sacramento is on the national radar.

On Wednesday, Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III and head coach Dave Joerger visited the NBA TV studios in Atlanta as guests on multiple shows.



Jumping on The Starters, Bagley had plenty of Halloween fun with the crew talking about his biggest adjustment to the NBA, playing with De'Aaron Fox and more.


The rookie also discussed what he learned from a visit with Shaquille O'Neal along with his rap career.


No. 35 wasn't alone with the airtime, though.

Head coach Dave Joerger joined 10 Before Tip with Jared Greenberg to talk his team's hot start, style of play and more.


