MBIII, Coach Joerger Visit NBA TV

Sacramento is on the national radar.

On Wednesday, Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III and head coach Dave Joerger visited the NBA TV studios in Atlanta as guests on multiple shows.

Jumping on The Starters, Bagley had plenty of Halloween fun with the crew talking about his biggest adjustment to the NBA, playing with De'Aaron Fox and more.



"I think the chemistry between us is amazing." No. 2 pick @MB3FIVE joins #TheStarters to talk the @SacramentoKings' hot start! pic.twitter.com/dB9naJUbw9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 31, 2018

The rookie also discussed what he learned from a visit with Shaquille O'Neal along with his rap career.



.@MB3FIVE tells #TheStarters the best advice he's gotten from Shaq and talks about his rap career pic.twitter.com/SjmA7VWZsp — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 31, 2018

No. 35 wasn't alone with the airtime, though.

Head coach Dave Joerger joined 10 Before Tip with Jared Greenberg to talk his team's hot start, style of play and more.