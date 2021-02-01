MBIII Becoming Consistent Three-Point Shooting Threat

"Just being able to be there for my team — available, that’s something that I wanted to do and I did everything in the offseason to make sure I was ready for that,” said Bagley.

“I’m feeling good.”

No. 35 is playing the best basketball of his young career, with a new weapon added to his offensive repertoire.



"Just being satisfied knowing I gave it everything I had."@MB3FIVE speaks on his mindset over his strong recent stretch pic.twitter.com/vtDhwcYLyl — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 29, 2021

MBIII has improved his three-point shooting drastically, now carrying a 37 percent clip from deep, which would be a new career-high.

In fact, Bagley has already made 20 threes on the season, just 11 shy of his a new career-high set in his rookie season.

"Corner threes bear the most fruit for Bagley. Per Cleaning the Glass, Bagley is drilling 46% (11/24) of his corner threes, slotting in the 77th percentile, a career-high mark," according to Sanjesh Singh of The Kings Herald.

"When Bagley is playing, the Kings are shooting 54% from corner threes, good for the 98th percentile, which is an 8.5% difference when he’s off the court;" continued Singh.

"Sacramento shoots 37.6% from non-corner threes, supplanting in the 69th percentile, a 6.2% difference when he’s off; and on all three-pointers, the Kings are converting 41.6% with Bagley (93rd percentile), a 6.4% difference when’s he off."

Before this season, Bagley hit a total of 34 threes in two seasons. Through 19 games this season, MBIII is on pace to shatter any totals from beyond the arc.

Over his last six games, Bagley III is averaging 15.1 points and 7.9 rebounds on 56 percent shooting from the floor, including a 40 percent clip from deep.