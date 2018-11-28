MB3FIVE Reps Sactown in Music Video Debut

Just as Marvin Bagley III’s hoop career is taking off, his musical pursuits are heading in the same direction.

This week, the Kings big man released his first music video to accompany his song titled “Look At Me Now.”

In the video, Marvin raps throughout the inspirational track as he visits notable landmarks of Sacramento - from the Tower Bridge to DOCO to Golden 1 Center.

On top of the exciting developments in his music, No. 35 has seen an uptick in his production on the court, as well. In the past five games, Bagley is averaging 16 points, 10 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

As MB3FIVE continues to pursue his passions on and off the court, his “Look At Me Now” lyrics serve as a powerful reminder of his mindset.

“Don’t ever stop, don’t ever ever quit.

Because you only going up and mediocre don’t exist.

And if somebody tell you different,

Then you tell them that ain’t it.

And you’ve been waiting for this moment so you better not let it slip."