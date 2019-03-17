MB x HG: III’s of the Future

While the Kings haven’t seen the results they wanted on the last road trip, there’s been reason to be excited for the future; Marvin Bagley III and Harry Giles III’s growing frontcourt chemistry.

MBIII went down with a knee injury against Milwaukee in late February and recently returned in time for his 20th birthday in Boston.

The pair showed no signs of missed time, combining to score 27 points and pull down eight rebounds in the narrow defeat.

According to NBA.com, the two Duke standouts post a plus-14.5 net rating when playing with the most used Kings bench unit this season and have shown strong defensive instincts for rookies still learning the speed of the game.

Where Marvin brings electricity to the game with his unreal athletic ability, Harry brings the “right amount of insanity” according to Jason Jones at The Athletic. Harry plays with an edge that coach Dave Joerger has said the team needs more of.

“He’s had energy off the bench for us, he gives energy to the arena, really,” said forward Harrison Barnes. “Just offensively, defensively, he gives us that boost.”

Harry showed this most recently in a win over New York in Sacramento, scoring 10 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter before being ejected for an errant elbow to an opposing player.

“Harry had a great game tonight and it would have continued if he didn’t get ejected,” De’Aaron Fox said.

Meanwhile, Marvin looks to continue his impressive rookie season as the team winds down its remaining schedule.

Posting averages of 13.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and one block per game, MBIII was beginning to show his star potential prior to injury. The rookie averaged 17.5 points and 9.4 rebounds in February while seeing his minutes increase to nearly 30 per game.

“He can score the ball in the post. He's shooting the ball a lot better than at the beginning of the season,” said Fox following the team’s most recent game in Boston.

"I look forward to seeing him again tomorrow night and going forward," Joerger said.

Watch as the pair continue to grow as a tandem during the team’s upcoming homestand at Golden 1 Center.