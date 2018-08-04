Marvin Bagley's NBA 2K Rating Has Arrived

The No. 2 overall pick receives his first-ever NBA 2K rating.
It's that time of the year for basketball fans and gamers alike.

No matter the sport, fans eagerly await where their favorite players rank ahead of the regular season. NBA 2K has already begun the process, revealing their ratings for some of the league's top stars.


MBIII’s 2K rating has arrived

Today, Marvin Bagley's rating was revealed for the first time, where the Duke big man received a 78 overall rating.


Do you agree or disagree with MBIII's first rating of the season?

