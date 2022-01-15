Marvin Bagley’s monster game helps Kings run past Rockets, 126-114

Marvin Bagley set three new season highs and posted his fourth double-double of the season in Sacramento’s 126-114 win over the Rockets on Friday night.

Bagley, who started his 11th straight game, finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds and made 12 field goals in the victory. He surpassed his season high points total that he had just set in the team’s win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

I thought he did a really good job of finding open spots,” head coach Alvin Gentry said after the game. “He just found those open holes in the defense and was able to finish at the basket. I thought he had some really nice shots and had some really nice touch on the ball.”

Bagley got the Kings on the board first with a 13-foot jumper early in the opening frame and finished the half with 10 points on an efficient 5-of-8 shooting. His dunk midway through the third quarter helped the Kings extend their lead to their largest of the game up until that point, 82-72.

Houston, however, clawed their way in the fourth, cutting the deficit to seven, 98-91, following a Alperen Sengun hook shot.

That’s when Bagley went to work.

The fourth year big man re-entered the game after a short stint on the bench to score four points in less than 60 seconds, sparking a 12-0 run that gave the Kings an insurmountable 19-point lead.

“He was great for us,” De’Aaron Fox said. “We all know he can run -- he's athletic. As a team, you know when a big is getting an early post seal, you want to be able to get him touches. So, we were able to do that, and he's finished, gotten to the free throw line, made his free throws. He was good for us all around today.

It was Bagley’s play on both ends of the court – not just in the scoring column – that helped the Kings earn their second straight win over a Western Conference foe.

Bagley was also tasked with containing Rockets standout center Christian Wood. Wood finished with 25 points but scored 11 of those points in the final four minutes when the Kings comfortably led by eight or more points.

“I thought he did a great job and did exactly what we needed him to do to have the impact that he had in the game.”

The outstanding night marked Bagley’s second-consecutive game in double figures and he’s averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds during Sacramento’s current two-game win streak.

“I'm always thinking in all aspects of the game,” Bagley said on his strong performance against the Rockets. “I feel like when I come in, whatever I can do to help the team win – if that’s rebounding, that’s scoring, you know, blocking shots, getting steals – I’m going to try to do it.