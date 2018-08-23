MBIII Names Favorite Album, Rapper of 2018

Whether you’re getting amped before tip-off or closing out your night with some tunes, music plays a pivotal part in our lives.

This is especially true for world-class athletes, needing any outlet they can seek for optimum performance in their field.

As the season inches closer, Billboard asked a slew of NBA rookies about their music preferences, including their favorite album of 2018 and who was their rap MVP of the year.

Marvin Bagley III wasn’t alone in his selection for favorite album of the year, selecting Drake’s Scorpion as his project.

“Drake is always coming with new content, and it's not the same every time,” said Bagley III. “I feel like he's going to be there for a minute. J. Cole, too. KOD was one of my favorite albums from him. A lot of music came out, but if I had to put those two, I'd go with those.”

Deandre Ayton and Trae Young agreed with Bagley, also choosing Scorpion as their favorite album. Other favorites include Travis Scott’s Astroworld and Drip Season 3 by Gunna.

Drake wasn’t the Kings rookie's rap MVP though.



“Man, if I'm going with rapping, I gotta go with J. Cole,” said the No. 2 overall pick. “J. Cole is always telling a story. He's talking about what he's seeing and what he experienced. I'm a big J. Cole fan and I love talking to him. He's an even better guy. So just how he can tell a story and how he can make it powerful for it to reach so many people is inspiring. I'd say he's the MVP of 2018.“