Marvin Bagley III Learning to Use His Social Voice

Every August the newest NBA draftees take part in the Rookie Transition program, which normally consists of economic management, media training and the ins and outs of how to conduct yourself as a rookie.

However, with all three major sports being involved with social issues in recent times, the NBA added to its curriculum this season for rookies - an important step towards understanding the platform they’re stepping into.

Kings No. 2 overall selection Marvin Bagley III was in attendance in Parsippany, New Jersey for the symposium, and shared his thoughts on his platform.

“There have been times where I wanted to say something about certain things, but I was hesitant to speak out because I didn’t want anything to happen,” the Kings rookie said. “But seeing a guy like LeBron speak up and use the platform he has, it’s definitely something I want to do. I don’t want to be afraid to say what I have to say.”

Bagley III isn’t the only rookie who wants to use his platform for change, as Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba also provided insight about recognizing the position that he’s in.

“I sat into a meeting with an organization called March of Our Lives before they went and spoke to city hall, and it’s kids who are basically my age sparking social change,” Bamba said. “It will only be a matter of time until I try to use my voice, my platform.”

In a league where its top stars and coaches are at the forefront of social justice, NBA rookies are learning the true power their position holds.