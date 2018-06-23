Marvin Bagley III Introductory Press Conference

Watch live as the Kings introduce the 2018 NBA Draft selection, Marvin Bagley III.
Posted: Jun 23, 2018

Tags
Bagley III, Marvin, Kings, Press Conference, 2018 NBA Draft, Featured

Related Content

Marvin Bagley III Introductory Press Conference

Marvin Bagley III Introductory Press Conference

Kings Fans Celebrate MBIII Selection at Draft Party

Kings Fans Celebrate MBIII Selection at Draft Party

Internet Reacts: Kings Draft 2018

Internet Reacts: Kings Draft 2018

Related Content

Bagley III, Marvin

Kings

Press Conference