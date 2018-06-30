Marvin Bagley III Gets His First Taste of the NBA

With the California Classic only a few days away, No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III aims to make a statement, starting with Mini-Camp.

Unlike its football predecessor, the NBA offseason isn’t really an offseason at all.

Immediately after the NBA Finals, teams quickly move into the final stages of their draft analyzation process. Just days after a team is dousing themselves in champagne, all 30 teams wash off last season and get ready to do it all again.

For prized rookie Marvin Bagley III, the draft wasn’t just a two week whirlwind, but a lifelong journey. The former Blue Devils big man made it known his desire to be the top pick, further adding to the motivation he’s naturally carrying.

Interview, photoshoot, flight, photoshoot, flight, interview, flight, interview, interview, interview, photoshoot, practice, interview and so on. The schedule of an NBA rookie is that of a Hollywood star, minus the paparazzi waiting for you in a dark alley.

“It came really quick,” said Bagley. “You go through the whole pre-draft process. You’re working out all the time. Flying out to cities for team workouts. Draft came and I was here the next day. It was a quick turnaround but that’s what we signed up for.”

That’s why Friday was so refreshing for MBIII. Sure, he had another interview after practice, but he was finally home. No more worrying about where you’re going to live in the most important years of your life, no more flights after flight (for now), and most importantly, just basketball.

Kings fans got a glimpse of Bagley’s work ethic at his introductory press conference, when the rookie admitted he had already worked out that day. Trivial for some, that’s the norm for the Arizona native: basketball.



Pullin' back the curtain by myself, take a look pic.twitter.com/0prDUfPH8E — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 29, 2018

The whirlwind reaches new heights on Monday, as Bagley will step foot on an NBA floor as a member of the Kings for the first time at the inaugural California Classic. Not even two weeks after his selection, he gets to play in front of the Sactown fans who are excited, to say the least.

“I’m definitely looking forward to that,” said MBIII. “I know the fans here, just seeing them walking around here are excited about it. To be able to play my first game here will be amazing…Just seeing how everyone comes out and supports.”

It’s only Day 1, and it’s only Mini-Camp, but tendencies and chemistry are built from the moment anyone steps on the practice court. Itching to get back to the floor, Bagley, along with De’Aaron Fox, Harry Giles III, Frank Mason III, Justin Jackson and others, finally felt at peace again:basketball.

“I was anxious to get out here and play,” MBIII explained. “I know I’m with the Kings and going through the whole week and getting ready for it, I was anxious to get out here and play and be with everybody. Once I got out here, it was just basketball and I felt good.”

Basketball is finally back. And whether you’re the No. 2 overall pick or a returning player, that’s always the most important thing. The journey begins now.