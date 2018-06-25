Marvin Bagley III 101

Following a stellar season with the Duke Blue Devils, Marvin Bagley III and the Kings are hoping for more of the same success on the NBA level.

Sacramento selected Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 Draft, picking up another player who has the potential to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.

The 6-foot-11 big man dominated the college hoops scene as a freshman at Duke, posting averages of 21 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. No. 35 was named as a consensus First Team All-American for his efforts, as well as ACC Player of the Year.

His standout freshman year also put Marvin in some elite company as he became one of just three players in the ACC’s storied history to lead the conference in scoring, rebound, and field goal percentage. Horace Horace Grant at Clemson and Tim Duncan at Wake Forest were the only others to achieve this feat.

Bagley III also discussed with the Sacramento Bee what he brings to the table as a rookie.

“I can do a lot of different things – I’m not just one-dimensional. I can go inside and out and create for my team. I can be a positive leader, lead by example and, most importantly, compete,” said the 19 year old. "I like to compete, win, and go hard every single day. I put a lot of work into the game and it's hard to accept failure.”

His high motor and relentless work ethic on the hardwood has earned high praise from NBA Hall of Famers and his legendary college coach and now Marvin will be looking to make an impact heading into his debut season in the Association.