Magic Johnson Believes De'Aaron Fox is an All-Star

If you had to pick someone to analyze point guards, Magic Johnson would be that guy.

The Hall of Famer voiced his opinion on who should earn their first spot in the All-Star Game.



Two guys that may not make it but deserve to be NBA All Stars are De’Aaron Fox and Jerami Grant. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 10, 2021

Fox is in the midst of a career season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 47.7 percent shooting.

Team success also factors into an All-Star selection, with Sacramento sitting at 12-12 and in the hunt for a playoff berth.

Fox is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, leading Sactown to an undefeated record and 31.0 points, 8.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds during that stretch.

Fans can vote for De'Aaron Fox to make his first All-Star Game as a starter, with reserve selections being chosen following those results.