Magic Johnson Believes De'Aaron Fox is an All-Star

The NBA legend shared his thoughts on the NBA All-Star Game this week on Twitter.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Feb 11, 2021

If you had to pick someone to analyze point guards, Magic Johnson would be that guy.

The Hall of Famer voiced his opinion on who should earn their first spot in the All-Star Game.


Fox is in the midst of a career season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points, 6.7 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 47.7 percent shooting.

Team success also factors into an All-Star selection, with Sacramento sitting at 12-12 and in the hunt for a playoff berth.


Fox is the reigning Western Conference Player of the Week, leading Sactown to an undefeated record and 31.0 points, 8.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds during that stretch.

Fans can vote for De'Aaron Fox to make his first All-Star Game as a starter, with reserve selections being chosen following those results.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Kings, Magic Johnson, All-Star

You may also like

Fox, De'Aaron

Kings

All-Star

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter