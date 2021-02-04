Lowe: Barnes 'Most Underappreciated' Player in NBA

Harrison Barnes is in the midst of a career season, and the national media is taking notice.

"People just love to drag Harrison Barnes, said ESPN Senior Writer Zach Lowe. "The guy is a good NBA player."

Lowe named No. 40 "the most underappreciated player" in the NBA on the latest episode of The Lowe Post podcast.



Last night was another 24 PTS / 6 AST / 5 REB #NBAAllStar @hbarnes pic.twitter.com/qSgfjGPkTf — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 4, 2021

"You need to post a little guy? He can do it," continued Lowe. "You need to run an emergency pick and roll late in the shot clock? He can do it."

Barnes is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 49.8 percent shooting from the floor, as Sacramento has won five of its last six games.

"For all the guff he's taken and the hate," Lowe stated. "There are a lot of NBA teams that would be better if Harrison Barnes were on their team."