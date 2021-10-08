Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight: Nathan Schlatter

We sat down with Director of Corporate Sales Nathan Schlatter as he discussed his heritage, inspiration, and journey.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

I am a Corporate Sales Director here with the Kings. I help develop new partnership opportunities with brands that can leverage the Kings to market their product/services and tell their brand story.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

There is nothing that is connected to culture more than sports, and sports have the power to bring all cultures and all beliefs together as one, collectively rooting for their team and community. I love being a part of that energy and enjoying the excitement that comes with being a part of the NBA Family.

In what ways do you celebrate your Latinx heritage?

My Mother is Mexican, and my Dad was from a German/Norwegian/Swedish heritage. So, my childhood growing up had an interesting cultural divide, but my family was often brought together through traditions….such as Christmas Eve being greeted with Pozole and other cuisines that we all cherish. How I celebrate may be unique, but "curiosity" is my celebration tool. When an opportunity presents itself to understand the Latinx culture further, I try to ask myself how I can further understand the past with my family and how the Latinx heritage was established.

How would you characterize your journey to where you are today?

One way that stands out is learning how to turn uncertainty into excitement. I never thought I'd be in Sacramento when I was growing up in LA, (yes, I switched from being a Lakers Fan) but despite the uncertainty of where the Kings opportunity would take me, I am filled with gratitude. I am approaching my 8th season with the Sacramento Kings and the storybook continues to be filled with everlasting memories.

Who have been your biggest role models?

I could write an essay about the people that have helped me grow and develop into who I am today. The one role model that I have not met is Matthew McConaughey. I admire his outlook on values and how we should celebrate ourselves as individuals, where he says, “value our values.” The role model that I am lucky to call a close friend is my Grandfather, who has taught me that “consistency compounds.”

What challenges do you think confront Latinx in the United States today?

Financial literacy. This is a universal challenge we all must overcome, but the data shows that there is a higher likelihood that minority groups suffer from the lack of financial knowledge necessary to create long-term wealth amongst families. This is something that I am passionate about, and I strongly believe that we must add resources to promote financial literacy to our youth. Knowledge is “King.”

What advice would you offer fellow Latinos/Latinas/Latinx who are striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

Find inspiration that anything you set your mind to is possible if you genuinely believe and more importantly, do the work in the process you create. Despite the challenges that are in front of us, view the world as an opportunity, and not a barrier. With the core ingredients of faith and hard work, anything can be done. Never take those ingredients out of your recipe.