Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight: Andrew Garcia

In the third installment of our Kings.com series for Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight, we sat down with Manager of Membership Sales Andrew Garica as he discussed his heritage, inspiration, and journey.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

As manager of our membership sales team, I constantly make sure my team has all the resources and support necessary to drive ticket sales results for the Sacramento Kings organization. Most importantly though, I take pride in helping individuals on my team grow both professionally and personally in their careers. Sales can come with a lot of pressure and stress but if you can figure out how to crack the code, it is one of the most invigorating and rewarding jobs out there!

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

I consider myself lucky to have built the friendships and relationships that I have over the last 5 years with the Sacramento Kings. Whether it was opening up the Golden 1 Center back in 2016 or working countless late nights on game days, I can honestly say that I have had an absolute blast doing it. The people are what have made it all worth it. My co-workers are like family and I am forever grateful for the memories and experiences we have had and I looked forward to all the good times that lie ahead!

In what ways do you celebrate your Latinx heritage?

My Latinx roots are deeply ingrained in tradition and at the core of that tradition is spending time with family and having strong family values. To give an example of how important family is, my family and I just celebrated our 60th annual reunion in Palm Springs last year where 200 of our closest family and friends came together to celebrate life with each other for a weekend! Whether it is a birthday, wedding, or big life event, you can be sure that family and close friends will all be there to celebrate with great music and even better food!

How would you characterize your journey to where you are today?

My journey started long before I was born and on the backs of my ancestors. In order to give their families a better life, my great grandparents came to the United States from Mexico with essentially nothing and worked hard to provide for their families. They paved the way for future generations of our family to have a chance to pursue the American dream. I am where I am today because of the sacrifices my ancestors made. I have inherited the immigrant work ethic and that is something that I revere and live my daily life by.

Who have been your biggest role models?

As cliché as it sounds, my biggest role models have been, without question, my parents. They have been my rock over the years and I could honestly say I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without them. They’ve always kept me grounded and have always supported my two brothers and me throughout our lives.

What challenges do you think confront Latinx in the United States today?

I would say that some of the biggest challenges Latinos/Latinas/Latinx face are rooted in some of the same issues that face other people of color such as systemic racism and social injustice. An ongoing challenge is access to affordable education, proper job training, and affordable healthcare. The pandemic has shown that much of the Latinx workforce is considered essential and our workers need access to proper workplace protections and the equal opportunity to pursue a career.

What advice would you offer fellow Latinos/Latinas/Latinx who are striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

My advice would be to never give up on your goals and dreams of pursuing a career in the sports and entertainment industry. I would recommend finding mentors both in and outside the sports industry to help give you guidance along the way. Even when it seems like you can’t get back up, keep pushing through and believe that your hard work will pay off. Most importantly, believe in yourself!

Why is it important for members of the Latinx community to vote in the upcoming election?

This upcoming election is arguably the most important election of our lifetime and with the Latinx community being one of the largest growing demographics in the United States in the last decade, your voice matters! Not only is it important to vote at the national level, it is also important to vote on both the state and local levels in order to affect positive change in our country going forward. Vote, vote, vote!