Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight: Alicia Givens

In the third installment of our Kings.com series for Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight, we sat down with Payroll Manager Alicia Givens as she discussed her heritage and inspiration.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

"I am the Payroll Manager and have worked for the Kings for 20 years. I work directly with Human Resources, Finance and all Team Members. I feel my years with the Kings provides my team with long term experience working within the NBA."

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

"I have always worked within sports. I enjoy the games and concerts and the perks of being downtown. I enjoy working with others in my team."

In what ways do you celebrate your Latinx heritage?

"As a Mexican-American, we celebrate through holidays, family, and food. Tamales, for example, is a family tradition for special occasions. I enjoy Latin dance and the music."

Who have been your biggest role models?

"My parents and grandparents are my role models. All four of my grandparents immigrated to America to start a new life. The sacrifices that they endured provided a better life for their family."

What challenges do you think confront Latinx in the United States today?

"In today’s climate with Latinx community, the struggle continues on a daily basis from immigration to the possibility of building a wall between the United States and Mexico."

What advice would you offer fellow Latinos/Latinas/Latinx who are striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

"Don’t let anyone stand in your way. Look at your strengths and use them."

Why is it important for members of the Latinx community to vote in the upcoming election?

"It's important for them to vote because we need people who care about not only Latinx people but all people. Latinax are as American as anyone. We need someone in the White House who represents that."