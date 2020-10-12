Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight: Alex Rodrigo

In the third installment of our Kings.com series for Latinx Heritage Month Spotlight, we sat down with Alex Rodrigo as he discussed his heritage, inspiration, and journey.

How would you describe your role with the Sacramento Kings?

My responsibilities include building operations, engineering, housekeeping, food and beverage, security, booking & event production, box office operations and maintaining a high-quality guest experience. My key role is planning and managing all day-to-day Golden 1 Center arena operations to ensure optimal operation of the building during all events. I also work closely with senior leadership to develop and execute strategic plans and programs that support business objectives.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

I enjoy every aspect of my job, but if I have to pick one thing, it’s the people I work with and serve!

Working in Sports and Entertainment covers a wide range of commitments and responsibilities that can change from day to day. We have a general set of rules that we need to follow that are non-negotiable. However, live performances have so many moving pieces that are all dependent on one another coming together for us to be successful. It’s a tremendous responsibility that requires people to perform at an exceptional level in all areas. That being said, one consistent element is the amazing group of men and women within our organization that truly care about getting it right for the team, artist, promoter, corporate partners, fans, guests, staff and community!

In what ways do you celebrate your Latinx heritage?

Through the food we share, music, speaking Spanish when the opportunity presents itself or creating opportunities in my day-to-day that highlights our rich and diverse culture. It’s an everyday occurrence for me professionally and personally.

How would you characterize your journey to where you are today?

I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to work in Sports and Entertainment. It’s a journey of a million miles and each step has and continues to be the most important moment in my life. Maya Angelou said it best,“be present in all things and thankful for all things.”

This is not a journey of one, but of many, and because of that I realize I did not get here on my own. I remain grateful to everyone that helped shape who I am today.

Who have been your biggest role models?

Without any doubt, my family. My parents not only believed in hard work and education, but also the importance of family. Be the best version of yourself – there’s only one of you!

What challenges do you think confront Latinx in the United States today?

Systemic racism has historically prevented Latinx communities and other communities of color from having fair opportunities for economic, physical, and emotional health. In 2016 Latinx children accounted for one-fourth of the U.S. children under 18, and by 2050 they are projected to make up nearly one-third of the child population.

The disparities in educational attainment, health insurance coverage, and youth incarceration is directly tied to the racial/ethnic gaps in poverty and education. Latinx children have the most to lose and by addressing their issues we have a chance of reducing these disparities and improving economic conditions and fueling economic growth by creating a well-qualified workforce at every level.

What advice would you offer fellow Latinos/Latinas/Latinx who are striving to succeed in the sports and entertainment industry?

Build bridges with every race, remain hopeful, serve your community and be a champion of those around you and their needs. By helping others you will develop your skills, refine your identity and find your place on the team. Remember, this career you seek to be a part of relies on teamwork. It’s the essence of our business. The playbook that defines the roles and responsibilities for each player, also defines your obligation to the team and therefore – What can you do to help your teammates, organization and community?

Why is it important for members of the Latinx community to vote in the upcoming election?

Elections have consequences, not voting is giving up your voice, it’s your money, voting is an opportunity for change, and the community depends on you.

Be the change you want to see in the Latinx community! It all starts with voting!