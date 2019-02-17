Kyrie Lauds De'Aaron's Improvement, Young Career

While the ultimate goal of All-Star Weekend is to play on Sunday, being invited to participate in the festivities pays dividends as well.

That was evident on Friday night, when De'Aaron Fox was under the tutelage of six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving for Team USA.

Uncle Drew came away with nothing but positive words about No. 5, but his appreciation for the second-year guard didn't start there.

"I've been watching De'Aaron since he was in high school," said the former NBA champion. "I'm happy for him, as well as knowing what to expect of him going forward."

Swipa showed off his skills on Friday, dishing out a game-high 16 assists in Team USA's 161-144 win over Team World.

Fox joins teammate Buddy Hield as they participate in the Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest on All-Star Saturday.