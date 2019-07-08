Kyle Guy Shines, Helps Kings Earn First Win in Las Vegas

Helping to lead the squad to a 94-77 victory against China, Kyle Guy made his official Las Vegas Summer League debut with an impressive 21 points.

The former Virginia Cavalier also racked up five assists, two rebounds and two treys in his 29 minutes on the floor.

“Those are the best players in all of China. It was a really unique experience to be able to play against them,” Guy reflected. “The coaches trust me. So, just to be able to play my game with a lot of confidence has helped a lot.”

Fresh off his first three games in Kings threads at the California Classic in which he averaged 12 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, the shooter stressed the importance of California Classic on the success of the Summer League team.

“I’m starting to get acclimated really well. I’m starting to get really comfortable [with the team.] Obviously, three games together at California Classic kind of gives us an advantage to play together a little bit. So, we’re definitely going to try to use that to our advantage.”

Following Saturday night’s win, the Indiana native now has one more thing to be excited about, as he signed a two-way contract with the Kings on Sunday morning.

“They’ve got a great culture, a great front office…I’m just really excited to be a part of it.”

Guy and the rest of the Summer League team will hope to start a winning streak in Vegas on Monday afternoon as they take on the Dallas Mavericks at Thomas & Mack Center.