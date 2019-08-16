Kyle Guy Answers 21 Questions at NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

Kyle Guy has made an early impression in Sacramento.

From the California Classic to Las Vegas Summer League, Guy's sharpshooting and tenacity have been on full display since being selected No. 55 in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Guy has continuously delivered in the clutch, but how would he handle the pressure of 21 Questions?

No. 7 answered a slew of questions from online personalities Bdot and Brittney Elena at the NBA Rookie Photo Shoot last weekend, and some answers will surprise you.

Favorite dance move?

"The jig."

Best sports movie of all time?

"Miracle."

Does Guy believe in aliens?

"Yes, but I don't think they're green. I do believe in other lifeforms."

Watch the full video for every answer (15:00 mark) and stay tuned to Kings.com and all social channels!