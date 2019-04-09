Kings Young Core Praised by NBA Evaluators

As the season comes to a close, it's become time to evaluate the development that's transpired this year.

At 39-42, Sacramento has surpassed all preseason expectations, and NBA evaluators are taking notice of the promising young core the Kings possess.

In a piece published by The Athletic, league authorities ranging from scouts to executives weighed in on which young core has the brightest future.

The results were favorable to Sactown, as the Kings earned 25 votes from 12 voters, trailing only the Dallas Mavericks, who finished with 32 votes.

“De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley, Harry Giles—they’re packed with young talent," said an Eastern Conference assistant coach.

"Then throw in Harrison Barnes, who’s been in the Finals and knows what it takes to win at a high level. If they keep adding the right pieces around the above core and how fast/hard they play—Jesus!”

A former General Manager also sees success in the future for the young core, stating "I like Fox as a potential All-Star in the future and they have a number of good young prospects (Bagley, Hield, Bogdanovic, Giles) on their roster."

With one game left on the regular season schedule, Sactown hopes to hit the 40-win mark for the first time since 2005-06 season.

The Kings close out the 2018-19 campaign by facing off with the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Wednesday night.