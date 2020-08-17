Kings Win Draft Lottery Tiebreaker
See the Kings odds heading into the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery on Thursday, August 20.
On Monday in New York, ties were broken via random drawings to determine the order of selection for the 2020 NBA Draft.
The Sacramento Kings (28-36) and New Orleans Pelicans (28-36) shared identical records through 2019-20 season play - Orlando contests didn't count against lottery odds.
In the random draw, Sacramento won the tiebreaker with New Orleans and will now have slightly greater odds at a top-four pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
