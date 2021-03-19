Kings Week on Social 3.19.21
Every week, we'll take a look back at what our Kings are posting about on social media!
Harrison Barnes
231,000 women are incarcerated in the U.S.
In support of @thecouncilus, I'm calling on @POTUS to grant clemency to 100 women in his first 100 days.
I’m in full support of #ClemencyWorks
Join us: https://t.co/FD8dNoBEt0 pic.twitter.com/MPkDQYZTDc
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) March 12, 2021
Today marks one year since #BreonnaTaylor was killed. Join me, @NAACP_LDF & on-the-ground Louisville organizations in calling on your Senators to support the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which reduces police racial bias and violence against people of color. pic.twitter.com/iSJNKlY5q5
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) March 13, 2021
— Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) March 18, 2021
De'Aaron Fox
Helping @Cee_Caldwell study for the LSAT hurts my head
— De'Aaron Fox (@swipathefox) March 14, 2021
Kyle Guy
Love all the moves the Bengals are making ...
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) March 15, 2021
— Kyle J Guy (@kylejguy) March 11, 2021
DaQuan Jeffries
Tyrese Haliburton
I love you coach! Gave me the opportunity of a lifetime to represent ISU. Helped me more than anybody as a player, but more importantly helped make me a better person. Can’t put into words how much the staff, you, and the family mean to me. Once a Cyclone, Always a Cyclone. https://t.co/EkRZcOMoXy pic.twitter.com/tKI9uIMqaB
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 16, 2021
@NBA2K https://t.co/jbYkpIDP5D
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) March 10, 2021