Kings Use Fiery Second Half to Fuel Win
It was the end of a long road trip.
After stops in Phoenix, Cleveland and Indiana, Sacramento ended another trip away from home with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.
The squad started out with a 10-4 lead, but Chicago stormed back, outscoring the Kings by 17 points the rest of the half to hold an 11-point lead at halftime.
But that didn't last long, as #TheScores made their presence known in the third quarter.
De'Aaron Fox led the way with 16 points in that stanza alone — knocking down threes, flashing through the lane and scoring in the halfcourt.
His backcourt partner Buddy Hield also came alive, hitting his patented deep ball and providing a lift for the squad.
“I think that I’m showing guys that I can run a team in the half-court. You know that was always a question people had for me.”@swipathefox on his all around contribution to tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/Jwm2JM3cuU
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 11, 2018
The biggest catalyst for the comeback: defense.
The Kings held the Bulls to 33 second-half points to fuel their offensive barrage, providing increased scoring opportunities.
Off the bench, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic posted 16 points each, giving the starters a boost to the offensive output.
Sactown is back in action on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.