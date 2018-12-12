Kings Use Fiery Second Half to Fuel Win

It was the end of a long road trip.

After stops in Phoenix, Cleveland and Indiana, Sacramento ended another trip away from home with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls.

The squad started out with a 10-4 lead, but Chicago stormed back, outscoring the Kings by 17 points the rest of the half to hold an 11-point lead at halftime.

But that didn't last long, as #TheScores made their presence known in the third quarter.

De'Aaron Fox led the way with 16 points in that stanza alone — knocking down threes, flashing through the lane and scoring in the halfcourt.

His backcourt partner Buddy Hield also came alive, hitting his patented deep ball and providing a lift for the squad.



“I think that I’m showing guys that I can run a team in the half-court. You know that was always a question people had for me.”@swipathefox on his all around contribution to tonight’s win pic.twitter.com/Jwm2JM3cuU — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 11, 2018

The biggest catalyst for the comeback: defense.

The Kings held the Bulls to 33 second-half points to fuel their offensive barrage, providing increased scoring opportunities.

Off the bench, Marvin Bagley III and Bogdan Bogdanovic posted 16 points each, giving the starters a boost to the offensive output.

Sactown is back in action on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.