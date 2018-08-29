NBA to Celebrate Kings on Team Day
Find out which classic Kings games and features will be airing on NBA TV this Thursday.
Throughout the month of August, NBA TV has featured teams from the Association on each day showcasing prominent games, historic moments and much more.
On Thursday, it's Sacramento's turn.
All day on Thursday, August 30, NBA TV will broadcast a slew of classic Kings games, as well as a pair of documentary features on legendary big man Chris Webber.
Set your alarms because the action starts early. Here’s a look at the full schedule:
|Date
|Game
|Description
|6 am
|Kings/Rockets, 12/15/1995
|Kings G Mitch Richmond scores 47 points and dishes out 7 assists to lead Sacramento over Houston.
|8 am
|Kings/Warriors, 4/3/1992
|Sarunas Marciulionis has 32 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists to lead Golden State to an overtime victory.
|10 am
|Pacers/Kings, 1/5/2001
|Chris Webber had a career-high 51 points and 26 rebounds, but it was not enough to push the Kings past the Pacers.
|12 pm
|Kings/Mavericks, 2002 WC Semifinals - Game 4
|Mike Bibby seals an overtime win and a 3-1 series lead with a late driving layup. Chris Webber was huge throughout with 31 points and 15 rebounds
|2 pm
|NBAE Presents: Chris Webber
|Relive Chris Webber's successful career through different all-access features. From the #1 draft pick of the Warriors to perennial All-Star on the Kings, NBA Entertainment documents Webber's story.
|3 pm
|Raptors/Kings, 11/15
|DeMarcus Cousins scored 10 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Kings win their third straight game, beating the Toronto Raptors 107-101.
|5 pm
|Kings/Cavaliers, 1/25
|Arron Afflalo dropped a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left in overtime as the Sacramento Kings rallied for 116-112 win Wednesday night over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost for the sixth time in eight games and are dealing with a major distraction after James challenged the team's commitment to winning and demanded roster changes.
|7 pm
|Warriors/Kings, 2/4
|Draymond Green failed to knock down a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the final buzzer and DeMarcus Cousins scored six of his 32 points in overtime and overcame several key mistakes as the Sacramento Kings snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Warriors with a wild 109-106 win Saturday night.
|9 pm
|10 pm
|12 am
|2 am
|4 am
