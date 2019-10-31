Kings Staying Optimistic Despite Early Struggles

This is not the start to the season that the Kings envisioned, but it’s the one they are currently dealing with.

Sacramento sits at 0-5 on the year and is just one of two teams in the Association yet to secure a victory.

It’s a discouraging situation on the surface, but the squad knows that there’s a lot of season still to be played.

“We’re 0-5 right now. It’s still a young season, 77 games left and a lot of time to right the ship and we have to get on it ASAP,” said Kings center Richaun Holmes. “We work and work hard every day. Every time we step in the gym we’re working hard to correct the problems. We’re all watching film, we’re all together, we’re all together in this locker room and we’re all looking to right the ship and that’s something we’re going to do.”



Holmes was a standout performer in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets with 17 points and nine boards, but the results remained the same for Sactown as the Kings came up short in a 118-111 defeat.

Bogdan Bogdanovic offered up similar sentiments after the contest.

“We know that we have this experience and we just need that one win I think to start and we definitely don’t want to create a losing mentality. We are not that group of guys,” said Bogdanovic. “I know everyone is working hard here every single day and we all put the work in. Everyone has bad nights, but that’s it, we just have to keep working.”

As bleak as the outlook appears for the 2019-20 campaign, there are some encouraging examples of other times in NBA history where teams have overcome sluggish starts.

In the 2004-05 season, the Chicago Bulls fell all the way to 0-9 before eventually finishing the season with a 47-35 record.

Dallas also did a 180-degree turn in 2006-07. The Mavericks started out 0-4 and would then rip off 12 straight wins en route to an astonishing 67-15 season.

Knowing that there is precedent for these turnarounds offers up a glimmer of hope for a team and its fans that are wading through the current rut. Kings head coach Walton is well aware of said rut and spoke about the squad banding together through it.

“It’s important for our group right now that we really stick together,” said Walton. “I hope they can see that even though we still haven’t found a way to win a game, the work they’re putting in is going to lead us to be able to win at a consistent level. We just haven’t been able to put it together yet.”

As always in the NBA, there usually isn’t too much time to dwell on one game as Sacramento returns to action on Friday night.

The Utah Jazz will be in town and will pose a steep mountain for the Kings to climb after running away with a 125-115 win when these teams met last week.

The comeback has to start somewhere and the Kings and their faithful fans are hoping that it starts now.