Kings Stay Running as the Preseason Nears

"In the first four days of camp we had seven practices," head coach Dave Joerger explained on a glistening Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. "And guys got better."

"The conditioning has improved, but we still have a long ways to go. The fundamentals have improved, but we still have a long way to go."

Practice is synonymous with improvement, and that's especially true during the preseason.

The Kings get their first taste of action on Monday against the Phoenix Suns, sparking the nerves and anticipation that comes with such a young team facing a new season.

"Preseason is always good for us," said sophomore Frank Mason III. "We could use that in so many ways to get better. We'll attack that with a great mindset getting ready for the regular season."

"Everyone on the team is looking to learn something from the game," Mason said of the preseason opener. "I know we will, we'll get back and watch film for whatever mistakes we made. We'll try to adjust and improve on those things."

Throughout camp, whether it was a veteran on the squad or someone who hasn't stepped foot on an NBA floor yet, the theme was clear: pace.



Let It Fly Day 4 pic.twitter.com/JnMEg2BJby — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 29, 2018

"It's been a challenge," Mason said of the increased tempo at camp. "We've all been figuring a way to get through it. We've done a good job of adjusting to it mentally and coming in prepared for it."

The preparation will finally be tested on Monday, as the squad faces off with Deandre Ayton, Josh Jackson and the young Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

While the summer ended swiftly, the team and fans alike are eager to get the season underway.

The mood at the Golden 1 Center practice facility on Saturday was one of excitement and anxiousness. These young Kings are ready to continue their journey as not only players, but men.

"I'm ready to get it started."

We are too, Frank.