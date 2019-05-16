Kings Rise in 2020 NBA Title Odds

After a 12-win improvement over the previous season, Sacramento is garnering the attention of oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

Entering the 2018-19 season, the Kings odds to secure the Larry O'Brien trophy were listed at +100000, via Caesars.

However, with a 39-43 record and vast improvement shown over the previous campaign, oddsmakers adjusted accordingly.

Following the success of last season, Sactown shot up all the way to +7500 odds, via Caesars.

These odds are ahead of teams such as the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat.

With free agency, the draft and more on the horizon, be sure to check back as the odds are updated!