Kings Sign Norvel Pelle to 10-Day Contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed center Norvel Pelle to 10-day contract, according to Kings General Manager Monte McNair. Per team policy, terms of deal were not disclosed.

Pelle appeared in three games for the Canton Charge in the NBA G League single site in Orlando, FL., and averaged 10.0 points (.700 FG%, .250 FT%), 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 24.3 minutes per game. In two seasons, the 6-10, 231-pound center has accrued averages of 2.3 points (.509 FG%, .500 FT%), 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 9.6 minutes per game in 27 games for two teams; Brooklyn (2020-21) and Philadelphia (2019- 20).

Sacramento’s roster stands at 17 players.