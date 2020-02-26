Kings Share Sentiments on Attending Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

More than 20,000 people gathered at Staples Center to attend Monday’s Celebration of Life honoring those lost in the helicopter crash that took the lives of seven people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi. Among those attendees were Kings players, former and new, as well as front office members from the organization.

The team played the Clippers on Saturday afternoon and made a point of staying in L.A. through the weekend to return to Staples Center for the historic memorial.

Kings Forward Harrison Barnes described the service as, “a beautiful celebration of Kobe and Gigi and all the victims of the crash.”

Barnes continued, “It definitely puts in perspective the platform that we have and the blessing it is every single day to come out here and play…but also the opportunity we have to inspire people. You look around that arena, you see all the people that he touched in a very personal way.”

Another aspect of the memorial that stunned attendees and viewers alike was the sheer strength of Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant. She delivered two beautiful eulogies to honor her late husband and daughter and kept remarkable composure for the duration of her twenty minutes on the stage.

“Vanessa being strong enough to be able to do that [speech] was great,” De’Aaron Fox commented. “Obviously, it was emotional being there. It was great that we were able to be there to support. I mean, Kobe was one of our own. [The NBA] is a fraternity. Not a lot of guys can really say that they were able to play in the NBA. He touched a lot of people.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic, a particularly huge fan of the Black Mamba, was also in awe of the vast number of people the basketball legend impacted in his lifetime.

“All the people there, they were from different areas. Not just basketball. It's unbelievable that Kobe touched all these people. There will never be a man like that again.”

Kings newcomer Kent Bazemore had similar sentiments to share. When asked about how it felt to be in attendance, he replied, “It was amazing to see so much talent in one place from numerous decades from different walks of life.”

In addition to Michael Jordan, Shaq, Dwyane Wayde, and more, also included on the talented guest list were Hollywood A-listers such as J-Lo and A-Rod, Beyonce, and Jimmy Kimmel to name a few. Bazemore expressed a special appreciation for the number of women's basketball players in attendance, saying, “The way that the women's basketball game was represented there really meant a lot. I attend a lot of women's basketball games. To see Diana Taurasi and [Sabrina Ionescu] speaking on how Kobe impacted them was really motivating to see.”