Kings Set Franchise-Record Scoring Mark

It's only been four games, but at 3-1, the Kings are on a historic offensive pace.

Sacramento's 455 points scored through their first four contests is the most in Sacramento history, as noted by Marc Spears of The Undefeated.



The @SacramentoKings 455 points through four games are their most since the franchise relocated to Sacramento and their second most in franchise history (486 Pts in 1960-61 in Oscar Robertson's rookie season). @ESPNStatsInfo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) December 30, 2020

“The most important part of that equation is getting to the rim and putting pressure on the other team’s defense,” Head Coach Luke Walton said this week.

“When you’re playing like that, you’re going to get some good free throw numbers out of it. We’ve just got to keep doing it and doing it and doing it. I suspect some games (opponents will) start loading the paint more and then our 3-point numbers should go up.”

“We have multiple guys attacking the basket, getting to the free-throw line,” said De'Aaron Fox. “That’s a big step, getting to the line...We’re finding other ways to score the ball.”

Sacramento will visit Houston for two matchups against the Rockets on Thursday and Saturday.