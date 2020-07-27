Sacramento Kings Relaunch 2020 Capitalize Contest

Today, the Sacramento Kings relaunched the fifth annual Capitalize Contest, powered by Accenture and Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, and announced the opening of fan voting to help select the 2020 Capitalize winner. In March, before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, eight companies took part in Pitch Day at Golden 1 Center, presenting their business ideas to an expert panel of judges. Following the event, the judges selected four of the businesses to move on in the competition.

The NBA's first crowdsourced startup pitch contest needs help from fans to crown this year's winner. Fan votes can help decide which of the four startup company finalists will receive the grand prize of $10,000 to help advance their company. Starting on Monday, July 27 at 9 a.m., fans will be able to cast their votes with the winner crowned on Tuesday, August 4, to be announced on social media and various digital boards throughout Sacramento, including Golden 1 Center’s plaza vertical boards.

Check out the finalists' descriptions (in their own words), and visit Kings.com/Capitalize to cast your vote and watch their pitch videos:

Drinjk Wines

Drinjk Wines offers the largest selection of single-serve wines in the USA. Drinjk's designer glass bottles were created to make it easier to enjoy a glass of wine without having to open a full-sized bottle. Drinjk's alternative wine packaging format is the perfect size for busy people. It is also the easiest way to sample wines from all over the world. What happens when you have friends and family coming over? No problem! You can always order full-sized bottles of all your favorites.

@DrinjkWines

Humanly

Humanly streamlines candidate screening and scheduling for companies with high applicant volume. We offer a solution that engages and screens job candidates that come to company job pages, social media, job boards, etc., saving hiring teams 60+ hours per open role on average and allowing them to jump in at the right time. Candidate experience and removing bias is a big part of the offering, in a landscape where 72% of candidates having negative experiences will share them online.

@HumanlyHR

Sama Learning

Sama's Marketplace for Virtual Reality Courses puts the power of Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence and Education Science into the hands of any instructor to unlock the learning potential inside every learner. Sama's Virtual Reality Learning Platform is already producing a full letter grade improvement in learning, and, in some cases, we are reducing the failure rate to zero.

@SamaLearns

Sparck

Sparck is a personalized employee engagement and recognition platform that understands each person is unique in how they feel valued. We equip managers with the tools and insights to motivate their teams to be more innovative, happy and productive. Sparck does this by creating custom reward and recognition experiences that reflect how each employee lives, works and communicates today. A one-size-fits-all approach doesn't work. Workplace appreciation needs to be as diverse as the people within it.

@SparckCo

How to Vote:

Fans can visit Kings.com/Capitalize to view each of the final pitch videos and vote by:

Filling out the voting form found on the Capitalize webpage – or – Casting a vote on Twitter by including – @SacramentoKings, the hashtag #Capitalize2020, and the company's twitter handle – in a tweet.

Rules:

The voting form can only be filled out once in the contest period, but fans can vote daily on social media. Fans can only vote for one finalist per day using social media, and votes for multiple finalists will not be counted.

Retweets will not be counted as votes.

Fans are encouraged to vote daily for their favorite company until Monday, August 3, at 11:59 p.m. Fan votes will be tallied together with the judges’ votes to determine the 2020 Capitalize winner.

The Capitalize contest is just one of the Sacramento Kings commitments to support innovation and entrepreneurship in the Sacramento region. By highlighting the local emerging innovation economy, the Kings continue to look for ways to foster future creativity in the #SacramentoProud community. Our special thanks to Accenture for supporting this contest, and helping to create growth opportunities for the startup community in Sacramento.

For more information on the Capitalize contest, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.