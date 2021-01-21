Kings Ranked Amongst Top Young Duos Under 25

Bleacher Report has taken notice.

In a ranking of the best young duos in the league, Fox and Haliburton are listed amongst the most impressive.

"Rookie Tyrese Haliburton already plays with the poise and feel of a vet on both ends," writes Grant Hughes.

"It's already abundantly clear that Haliburton, comfortable on or off the rock, is hardwired to play winning basketball. You can't watch him without marveling at his anticipation and smarts."

Fox — coming off a career-high 43-point and 13-assist effort last week — is averaging 20.8 points and 5.9 assists on 48.1 percent shooting from the field.

Haliburton — just 13 games into his NBA career — is averaging 11.1 points and 5.1 assists on a 50.0 percent shooting clip.

Hughes finished with saying, "De'Aaron Fox is a nuclear athlete with wicked foul-drawing craft."