Kings Ranked 4th in Home Court Advantage

There’s no place like home, and a recent study shows that notion to be especially true for the Kings.

Michael Lopez, who serves as the Director of Data and Analytics for the NFL, conducted a study analyzing four of the major sports leagues (NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL) to figure out just how much playing at home helped that respective team.

The data ranked teams based on the probability that each team had of beating “an equal caliber opponent at home”.

Sactown clocked in at fourth overall as the NBA claimed most of the top spots. The only teams ahead of the Kings were the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Golden State Warriors.

If you’ve ever attended a Kings game in Sacramento, the atmosphere makes it easy to recognize why the team is so highly ranked.