Kings of Queen City at Rising Stars

With three Kings representing in the Rising Stars contest this year, Sacramento had representation on both sides of the floor. Bogdan Bogdanovic suited up for the World Team, while De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III laced up on Team USA.

Fox actually started the game at center, even taking the opening tip-off. He managed to get an assist off of the tip and it set the stage for many more to come.

Swipa finished the contest with 16 assists, five steals and just two points. That may seem odd, but it was all planned.

When asked if he was going for the John Wall Rising Stars assist record of 22 – Fox admitted, “I told him too [Donovan Mitchell]. I was going for the assist record.”

Fortunate for No. 5 he had a familiar face to lob those flashy passes to.

Marvin Bagley III may have been putting his name in the ring for the 2020 NBA Dunk Contest, finishing his first Rising Stars game with seven dunks, 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.

He pulled out a jaw-dropping windmill dunk that had the crowd on their feet.



M A R I N pic.twitter.com/Al5DktUNMo — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 16, 2019

Followed by dunk-after-dunk with help from Fox and even the opposing (kind of) team.

The 2018 Rising Stars MVP, Bogdan Bogdanovic held his own as the solo Kings player on the World Team.

Teammates will be teammates, however, and that was no exception when MBIII had a chance for a 360-dunk with five seconds left in the game.

Bogi helped Marv out by committing a “turnover” so Marv could shine. BB8 shined in his own right as well. adding 15 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Team USA won the official contest, but let’s be honest, we all won getting to watch the Scores play some fun basketball in Charlotte.