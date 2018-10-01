Kings Preseason Provides Sneak Preview of Upcoming Campaign

Six games. That’s all that separates the Kings from the beginning of the 2018-19 regular season.

The first stop will be on the road in Phoenix, where the top two selections of the 2018 NBA Draft will collide with DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III set to do battle.

Following Monday's matchup, Sactown will hit the road for back-to-back games against their California rivals, squaring off against the new-look Los Angeles Lakers and defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Kings return to Golden 1 Center the following week to give Sacramento an up-close preview of the squad. Maccabi Haifa will travel in from Israel to face off with the Kings on Monday, October 8 with the Utah Jazz rounding out the home schedule on Thursday, October 11.

Sactown closes out its preseason with a quick trip to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Friday, October 12 giving the team a few days to prepare for the home opener that will tip off the 2018-19 season on Wednesday, October 17.

Stay tuned to the Kings social channels for the latest updates on all of the action and for more information on how to tune in to watch.