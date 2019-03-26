Kings Pay Homage to Dirk's Legacy

Is this Dirk's final season in the Association?

It's not known officially, but that won't stop the future Hall of Famer from receiving kind words from around the league in what could be his last dance.

That includes Frank Mason III, who went as far as to say Nowitzki was his favorite player growing up.

"I loved everything [about his game]," the former Jayhawk said. "The way he shot the ball, the impact he had on his team, on Dallas and the impact he had on the organization."

A point guard idolizing a big man isn't always the case, but Mason noted that Nowitzki's game is one of a kind.

"That one-legged fadeaway," No. 10 said. "That turnaround jumper was unstoppable. He's a seven footer with a great stroke like that, being a great shooter, changed the game."

Dirk also had a huge impact on Harrison Barnes, who played with the NBA legend for two seasons in Dallas.

"I cherish those memories and those experiences," HB said. "His imprint on the game is solidified. He's a legend in this game. The Michael Jordan of international basketball."

Bogdan Bogdanovic has fond memories of the legend as well, noting Dirk's play in his hometown of Belgrade in 2005.

"I remember how dominant he was," Bogi remembers. "One of the greatest players to ever play this game, especially as a European player."

"The one-legged fadeaway that he really invented was definitely crazy," De'Aaron Fox said of Dirk's signature move. "We used to try that as a kid all the time."

Sactown takes on Dirk for potentially the final time on Tuesday at American Airlines Center.