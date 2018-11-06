Kings Offense on Record-Setting Pace

To say that the Kings season is up and running might be an understatement.

Sacramento has jumped out to a quick start in 2018-19, riding a five-game winning streak to a 6-4 record through 10 games.

One of the largest contributing factors to Sactown’s success has been the formation of its identity as an uptempo team. After finishing last in the Association in pace last season at a mark of 94.9 possessions per 48 minutes, Sacramento now tops the League this season with 106.7.

Not only are the Kings getting up and down the court faster, their offensive efficiency in transition is on a record-setting trajectory according to Synergy Basketball.



Six #NBA teams are on pace to break the modern transition points per game record, but the @SacramentoKings are on a tier by themselves early on. pic.twitter.com/OP8nLmnGJR — Synergy Basketball (@SynergySST) November 5, 2018

As the season continues to roll, it will be worth watching to see how this new-look Sactown offense continues to impact the squad’s success.