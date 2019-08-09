Kings Named Top Young Core by Sports Illustrated

Sacramento is making waves.

With three Kings in Las Vegas for Team USA Training Camp, Sactown boasts one of the brightest young cores in the league.

In fact, according to Sports Illustrated, the Kings hold the trophy for the brightest collection of young talent in the Association.

"The Kings shocked the basketball world by finishing ninth in the ultra-competitive Western Conference with a core led by point guard De’Aaron Fox," SI wrote.

"He was assisted by Buddy Hield, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles. Hield and Bogdanovic are the oldest guys featured on this list at 26, but neither has over three years of NBA experience."

Sacramento is listed above New Orleans, Phoenix, Atlanta and Chicago according to the national publication.

"The Kings have a dynamic duo, two shooters entering their prime and a talented wildcard," continued SI.

"Things are looking up in Sacramento."