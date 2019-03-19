Kings Make Franchise History from Long Range

They don’t call him Buddy Buckets for nothing.

In their clash with the Washington Wizards earlier this month, Sactown made some noise in the record books.

Buddy Hield, doing what he does best, knocked down a triple to set a new franchise record for threes made with the 739th made trey of the season.

It was fitting No. 24 connected on the record-breaking basket, as he is also closing in on Peja Stojakovic’s franchise mark for most threes in a single season (240).

Hield has 231 made triples through Monday’s action, and the former Sooners guard is on pace to surpass the previous record with 13 games remaining.

According to NBA Advanced Stats, Hield is making 3.3 long range shots per game. At that pace, he will end the season with 270 threes, a feat that will also put him in the Top-3 for most made treys through a player’s first three seasons in NBA history.

In addition to Buddy, his teammates are also getting in on the action.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is next on the squad with 104 threes, followed by Nemaja Bjelica with 94 of his own.

Buddy is looking to surpass the hottest deep threat in Sactown history, although Peja still may reign supreme according to Buddy’s teammate.