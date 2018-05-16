Kings Land No. 2 Pick In NBA Draft
Sacramento’s draft positioning has been set in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Represented by last year’s Lottery selection in De'Aaron Fox, the team’s draft positioning was set in Chicago on Tuesday evening.
With a 6 percent chance at the second selection, the Kings moved up for the second-consecutive season, earning No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Tuesday’s reveal marks the second time in as many seasons Sacramento has moved up from its pre-Lottery position in the Draft. Additionally, this is the first time the team has selected in this position in the Sacramento era.
.@swipathefox comes up clutch again pic.twitter.com/HndtUITdt9
— Sacramen2 Kings (@SacramentoKings) May 16, 2018
The final Draft order is as follows:
1: Phoenix Suns
2: Sacramento Kings
3: Atlanta Hawks
4: Memphis Grizzlies
5: Dallas Mavericks
6: Orlando Magic
7: Chicago Bulls
8: Cleveland Cavaliers
9: New York Knicks
10: Philadelphia 76ers
11: Charlotte Hornets
12: L.A. Clippers
13: L.A. Clippers
14: Denver Nuggets
The NBA Draft will take place on June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.