Kings Land No. 2 Pick In NBA Draft

Represented by last year’s Lottery selection in De'Aaron Fox, the team’s draft positioning was set in Chicago on Tuesday evening.

With a 6 percent chance at the second selection, the Kings moved up for the second-consecutive season, earning No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Tuesday’s reveal marks the second time in as many seasons Sacramento has moved up from its pre-Lottery position in the Draft. Additionally, this is the first time the team has selected in this position in the Sacramento era.

The final Draft order is as follows:

1: Phoenix Suns

2: Sacramento Kings

3: Atlanta Hawks

4: Memphis Grizzlies

5: Dallas Mavericks

6: Orlando Magic

7: Chicago Bulls

8: Cleveland Cavaliers

9: New York Knicks

10: Philadelphia 76ers

11: Charlotte Hornets

12: L.A. Clippers

13: L.A. Clippers

14: Denver Nuggets

The NBA Draft will take place on June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.