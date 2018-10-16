Kings Join SiriusXM for Season Preview Show

It's that time of the year!

Basketball is finally in the air, as season preview columns, podcasts and more flood your news feeds.

This past week, head coach Dave Joerger, point guard De'Aaron Fox, No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III and General Manager Vlade Divac joined Sirius NBA Radio to discuss everything Sactown.

"We work hard and we have fun doing it, that's our mantra," said coach Joerger.



The @SacramentoKings have been building up their young assets for the last couple years, but GM Vlade Divac says they're always open to adding more. Hear more about the present and future of the Kings on our team preview show: https://t.co/GYNVd0WVAr pic.twitter.com/ZjCIgbOKp8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) October 12, 2018

Fox, explaining the differences between his second year and his rookie season, said "the game has slowed down for me a lot."

I'm seeing plays before they happen now. Guys look at me when they have questions."

On the other side, Bagley is getting acquainted to the NBA lifestyle both on and off the floor so far his rookie season.

"For me, coming in, picking up on the small things that I didn’t know," explained MBIII. "The different terminology that the NBA has, that college doesn’t have. It’s just a lot that I was picking up on the run, especially the first couple days of training camp.”

Finally, Divac joined the show to discuss a variety of topics, including the Kings goals for this upcoming year.

"We don't want to skip our steps," Divac said. "We know what we are. We know what we have to do. Every year we want to make those improvements to show everybody and our team that this is where we're going."