Kings Hot Start Isn't Going Unnoticed
Sactown is making noise.
That's what happens when the squad gets out to a 6-3 start to the season. National outlets, personalities and analysts have noticed the Kings winning streak.
Whether it's the five-game winning streak, the 6-3 start or De'Aaron Fox's first career triple-double, the noise is getting louder around Sacramento.
New Kings on the block?
The @SacramentoKings currently have more wins than 23 other NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/LhK6NGyHRF
— NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2018
Few differences with Sacramento/Fox this year—Kings rank #2 in pace after ranking #30 a season ago. Fox also getting over 12 P-n-Rs a game, 3rd most in league and double last year's rate.
— Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 2, 2018
So proud of how @swipathefox and @THEwillieCS15 are doing with the @SacramentoKings.
Are we looking at two all-stars?
— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 31, 2018
After showing highlights of the win in Atlanta, Charles Barkley got in on the fun, making a bold prediction about the Kings outlook.
Another week, another Chuck guarantee. pic.twitter.com/QU1fOyJUKv
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018
Of course, with Fox's performance against the Hawks, it was hard for any outlet to not praise the young guard.
Take notice. The @SacramentoKings @swipathefox wins #WhoaBoy of the Night! #TheStarters pic.twitter.com/3gwwqXlGnC
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) November 2, 2018
Kings games with 146+ points since moving to Sacramento:
January 2, 1993
Tonight
That's it.
— Zachary Kram (@zachkram) November 2, 2018
Vlade Divac’s young Kings are now 6-3. pic.twitter.com/psgh0AIjdD
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 2, 2018
If their hot play continues, the talk will only get louder.