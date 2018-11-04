Kings Hot Start Isn't Going Unnoticed

Sacramento is off to a blistering start, which has the attention of many national conversations.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Nov 03, 2018

Sactown is making noise.

That's what happens when the squad gets out to a 6-3 start to the season. National outlets, personalities and analysts have noticed the Kings winning streak.

Whether it's the five-game winning streak, the 6-3 start or De'Aaron Fox's first career triple-double, the noise is getting louder around Sacramento.




After showing highlights of the win in Atlanta, Charles Barkley got in on the fun, making a bold prediction about the Kings outlook.


Of course, with Fox's performance against the Hawks, it was hard for any outlet to not praise the young guard.




If their hot play continues, the talk will only get louder.

