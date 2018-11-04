Kings Hot Start Isn't Going Unnoticed

Sactown is making noise.

That's what happens when the squad gets out to a 6-3 start to the season. National outlets, personalities and analysts have noticed the Kings winning streak.

Whether it's the five-game winning streak, the 6-3 start or De'Aaron Fox's first career triple-double, the noise is getting louder around Sacramento.



New Kings on the block? The @SacramentoKings currently have more wins than 23 other NBA teams. pic.twitter.com/LhK6NGyHRF — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 2, 2018



Few differences with Sacramento/Fox this year—Kings rank #2 in pace after ranking #30 a season ago. Fox also getting over 12 P-n-Rs a game, 3rd most in league and double last year's rate. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) November 2, 2018



So proud of how @swipathefox and @THEwillieCS15 are doing with the @SacramentoKings. Are we looking at two all-stars? — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 31, 2018

After showing highlights of the win in Atlanta, Charles Barkley got in on the fun, making a bold prediction about the Kings outlook.



Another week, another Chuck guarantee. pic.twitter.com/QU1fOyJUKv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2018

Of course, with Fox's performance against the Hawks, it was hard for any outlet to not praise the young guard.



Kings games with 146+ points since moving to Sacramento: January 2, 1993

Tonight That's it. — Zachary Kram (@zachkram) November 2, 2018



Vlade Divac’s young Kings are now 6-3. pic.twitter.com/psgh0AIjdD — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) November 2, 2018

If their hot play continues, the talk will only get louder.