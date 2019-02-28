Kings Host Team Up for Change Summit with Milwaukee Bucks Addressing Social Injustice

On Wednesday, Sacramento hosted local and national speakers, panels and artists for the multi-layered discussion.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Feb 28, 2019

In association with the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sacramento Kings hosted a day-long summit at Golden 1 Center convened to address social injustice.

The summit included opening remarks from Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis, followed by Amy Brooks, Chief Innovation Officer of the NBA.


Following UC Davis' Patrice Hill and Dr. Torry Winn took the stage, it was time for the "Hoop Dreams + Healing" panel, which included Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Kings legend Doug Christie and Pastor Les Simmons.


Next was the "How Sports Can Help Communities Achieve Equality" panel, including Kings Owner & Chairman Vivek Ranadivé, Bucks Co-Owner Mark Lasry and the Attorney for Sterling Brown, Mark Thomsen.



In addition to the panel, Ranadivé also appeared on ESPN's Outside the Lines to discuss the importance of Team Up for Change.


Carroll Bogert, President of the Marshall Project and Renata Simril, President & CEO of the LA84 Foundation took the stage before the next panel.



"An Inclusive Economic Renaissance" was next, which included Cassandra Jennings from the Greater Sacramento Urban League and Ashanti Hamilton from the Milwaukee Common Council.


Before lunch, Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, the youngest mayor in Stockton history, spoke to the audience to discuss the future of the city and Sacramento areas.


For the second half of the summit, artists SOL Development and KIDATHEGREAT performed in the Grand Entrance at Golden 1 Center.



Following a speech given by Voice of the Youth Founder Berry Accius, hip-hop legend Big Boi joined Marc Spears of The Undefeated for an unfiltered discussion on social injustices.


Finally, in a groundbreaking announcement, the Kings Foundation announced $50,000 in scholarship funding to benefit local youth pursuing advances training in law enforcement and higher education.

50 scholarships in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded by the Sacramento Police Foundation Criminal Justice Magnet School Academy and Sierra Health Foundation, each receiving $25,000.

Watch the Team Up for Change Summit below.

