Kings Home Opener By the Numbers

Less than two weeks away from Sacramento's season opener against the Utah Jazz at Golden 1 Center, the anticipation for the 2018-19 campaign is palpable.

The Kings finished last season with a 27-55 record.

Utah completed their campaign with a 48-34 record, good for No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. The Jazz eliminated the Oklahoma City Thunder (4-2) before falling to the Houston Rockets in the second round.

Sactown is looking to reverse their luck against Utah, as they're 0-2 at Golden 1 Center in opening contests.

Last season's opener against the Houston Rockets saw Willie Cauley-Stein finish with a team-high 21 points and 10 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox logged 14 points off the bench in his NBA debut, with Buddy Hield adding 16 points and four assists.

October 17 will mark the regular season home debut for No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley III, who made his Golden 1 Center introduction at the California Classic with 18 points, six rebounds and a thunderous slam.

Conversely, the Jazz have fallen in their last three season openers on the road, including a 100-97 defeat last year against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

