Kings Highlight Multiple All-NBA Awards Voting

After a successful 39-43 campaign during the 2018-19 season, it's only right the squad is rewarded with some hardware.

Sacramento selected Duke big man Marvin Bagley III at No. 2 in the 2018 NBA Draft, and that selection has immediately paid dividends.

Bagley finished his rookie year averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 62 games as a rookie, with only four of those games being as a starter.

As a result of his performance, No. 35 earned All-NBA Rookie First Team Honors, joining fellow top selections Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Trae Young.

MBIII earned 156 total votes by the media, earning 18 more votes than the next rookie — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bagley also received an All-NBA vote, notching one vote as a forward. Other players receiving one vote include Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Domantas Sabonis.

But No. 35 wasn't the only King to earn recognition this week.

De'Aaron Fox received a vote for NBA All-Defensive Team following his second season.

Swipa stayed swiping to the tune of 133 steals during his sophomore campaign, which was more than P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler and Eric Bledsoe, to name a few.

Fox received a single All-Defensive team, which was the same total as Andre Iguodala, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and others.

With Sacramento well represented on the national level all season, this marks only the beginning for the young Kings core.

All voting results were recorded via NBA.com.