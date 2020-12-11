Kings Featured in Top Players Under 24 Years Old

Sacramento has caught the eyes of many evaluators so far this offseason.

From the drafting of Tyrese Haliburton to ESPN Top 100 Player Rankings, Sactown is making headlines.

In new rankings tallied by Complex, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III are both named in ranking the best players under 24 years old in the NBA.

Coming in at No. 22 is MBIII, who is eager to get back on the floor after last season.

Fox — no stranger to national praise — comes in at No. 15, above the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more.

"Fox is an excellent distributor, facilitator, and, most notably, among the NBA’s most adept and deadly when driving to the basket," writes Adam Caparell.