Kings Featured in NBA 2K19 Trailer

On Thursday morning, 2K Sports unveiled its final trailer for the wildly successful NBA 2K series, featuring four Kings players at Golden 1 Center.

In the trailer, Willie Cauley-Stein, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III all share the stage in Sacramento.

Trill is seen posting up Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, while Swipa and Bogi are in the middle of a play, dishing the ball off to MBIII for a nasty dunk against the team from the desert.

While we don't know the entire roster's ratings yet, two players have been officially released for fans to debate.

Excited to play as your favorite squad? Step foot on the virtual hardwood starting Sept. 7.